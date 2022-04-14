CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Estádio Mineirão / 14.04.2022
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
América Mineiro
Atlético Mineiro - América Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

América Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MineiroATL
11003
1
Independiente del ValleIND
11003
3
América MineiroAMG
10010
3
Deportes TolimaTOL
10010
