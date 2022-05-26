CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
Estádio Mineirão / 26.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tolima/teamcenter.shtml
Deportes Tolima
Atlético Mineiro - Deportes Tolima

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
Deportes Tolima logo
Deportes Tolima
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

Deportes Tolima

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MineiroATL
532011
2
Deportes TolimaTOL
52218
3
Independiente del ValleIND
51225
4
América MineiroAMG
50232
