CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Estádio Mineirão / 19.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-mg/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Mineiro
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente-del-valle/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente del Valle
Atlético Mineiro - Independiente del Valle

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
Independiente del Valle logo
Independiente del Valle
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Mineiro

Independiente del Valle

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MineiroATL
42208
2
Deportes TolimaTOL
42117
3
Independiente del ValleIND
41215
4
América MineiroAMG
40131
Related matches

Deportes Tolima
-
-
América Mineiro
19/05
Independiente del Valle
-
-
América Mineiro
26/05
Atlético Mineiro
-
-
Deportes Tolima
26/05
Deportes Tolima
1
0
Independiente del Valle

