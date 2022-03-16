CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo / 16.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
Barcelona SC
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/america-mg/teamcenter.shtml
América Mineiro
Advertisement
Ad

Barcelona SC - América Mineiro Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Barcelona SC logo
Barcelona SC
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Barcelona SC

América Mineiro

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Estudiantes
-
-
Everton
16/03
Olimpia
-
-
Fluminense
17/03

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Barcelona SC and América Mineiro with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 16 March 2022.

Catch the latest Barcelona SC and América Mineiro news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.