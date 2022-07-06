Boca Juniors - Corinthians

CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
La Bombonera / 06.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/corinthians/teamcenter.shtml
Corinthians
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Corinthians logo
Corinthians
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Corinthians

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Atlético Mineiro
-
-
Emelec
23:15
Libertad
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
06/07
Colón
-
-
Talleres
06/07
Palmeiras
-
-
Cerro Porteño
06/07

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Boca Juniors and Corinthians with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 6 July 2022.

Catch the latest Boca Juniors and Corinthians news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.