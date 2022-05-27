CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
La Bombonera / 27.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boca-juniors/teamcenter.shtml
Boca Juniors
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cali/teamcenter.shtml
Deportivo Cali
Advertisement
Ad

Boca Juniors - Deportivo Cali

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boca Juniors logo
Boca Juniors
Deportivo Cali logo
Deportivo Cali
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Boca Juniors

Deportivo Cali

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo CaliCAL
52218
2
CorinthiansCOR
52218
3
Boca JuniorsBOC
52127
4
Always ReadyALW
51134
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Corinthians
-
-
Always Ready
27/05
Deportivo Cali
3
0
Always Ready
Boca Juniors
1
1
Corinthians
Always Ready
0
1
Boca Juniors

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Boca Juniors and Deportivo Cali with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 27 May 2022.

Catch the latest Boca Juniors and Deportivo Cali news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.