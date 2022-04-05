CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 1
Estadio Olímpico de la UCV / 05.04.2022
Caracas FC
Not started
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
Caracas FC - Athletico Paranaense

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Athletico ParanaenseATH
00000
1
Caracas FCCRC
00000
1
LibertadLIB
00000
1
The StrongestSTR
00000
Related matches

The Strongest
-
-
Libertad
08/04
Libertad
-
-
Caracas FC
13/04
Athletico Paranaense
-
-
The Strongest
14/04
Libertad
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
26/04

