CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 4
Estadio Olímpico de la UCV / 03.05.2022
Caracas FC
Not started
-
-
Libertad
Caracas FC - Libertad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Caracas FC logo
Caracas FC
Libertad logo
Libertad
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Caracas FC

Libertad

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LibertadLIB
32107
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
31114
3
Caracas FCCRC
30212
3
The StrongestSTR
30212
