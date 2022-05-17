CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Estadio Olímpico de la UCV / 17.05.2022
Caracas FC
Not started
-
-
The Strongest
Caracas FC - The Strongest

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Caracas FC logo
Caracas FC
The Strongest logo
The Strongest
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Caracas FC

The Strongest

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LibertadLIB
42117
2
The StrongestSTR
41215
3
Caracas FCCRC
41215
4
Athletico ParanaenseATH
41124
