CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
Estadio General Pablo Rojas / 26.05.2022
Cerro Porteño
Olimpia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ColónCOL
531110
2
Cerro PorteñoCER
52218
3
OlimpiaOLI
51225
4
PeñarolPEN
51134
Related matches

Peñarol
-
-
Colón
26/05
Colón
2
1
Olimpia
Peñarol
0
0
Cerro Porteño
Olimpia
1
0
Peñarol

