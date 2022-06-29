CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 1
Estadio General Pablo Rojas / 29.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cerro-porteno/teamcenter.shtml
Cerro Porteño
Completed
0
3
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
    Advertisement
    Ad

    Cerro Porteño - Palmeiras

    Highlights

    Cerro Porteño
    Palmeiras

    Statistics

    Head to head / Last 5 matches
    Cerro Porteño logo
    Cerro Porteño
    Palmeiras logo
    Palmeiras
    1

    Wins

    0

    Draws

    1

    Wins

    Recent matches

    Cerro Porteño

    Palmeiras

    Lineups

    Cerro Porteño
    4-5-1
    Palmeiras
    4-5-1
    Cerro Porteño
    4-5-1
    Palmeiras
    4-5-1
    Cerro Porteño logo
    Cerro Porteño
    Palmeiras logo
    Palmeiras
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions
      Advertisement
      Ad

      Related matches

      Fortaleza
      -
      -
      Estudiantes
      01/07
      Deportes Tolima
      0
      1
      Flamengo
      Vélez Sársfield
      1
      0
      River Plate
      Talleres
      1
      1
      Colón

      Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Cerro Porteño and Palmeiras with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 29 June 2022.

      Catch the latest Cerro Porteño and Palmeiras news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

      Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

      Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.