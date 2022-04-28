CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 3
Estadio General Pablo Rojas / 28.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cerro-porteno/teamcenter.shtml
Cerro Porteño
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/penarol-1/teamcenter.shtml
Peñarol
Advertisement
Ad

Cerro Porteño - Peñarol

Statistics

Recent matches

Cerro Porteño

Peñarol

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Cerro PorteñoCER
21104
2
PeñarolPEN
21013
3
ColónCOL
21013
4
OlimpiaOLI
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Olimpia
-
-
Colón
29/04
Colón
-
-
Cerro Porteño
04/05
Olimpia
-
-
Peñarol
05/05
Peñarol
-
-
Cerro Porteño
17/05

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Cerro Porteño and Peñarol with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 April 2022.

Catch the latest Cerro Porteño and Peñarol news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.