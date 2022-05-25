CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
Estadio Monumental David Arellano / 25.05.2022
Colo-Colo
Not started
-
-
Fortaleza
Colo-Colo - Fortaleza

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colo-Colo logo
Colo-Colo
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Colo-Colo

Fortaleza

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
River PlateRIV
541013
2
FortalezaFOR
52127
3
Colo-ColoCC
52127
4
Alianza LimaALL
50141
Colo-Colo

