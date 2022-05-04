CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 4
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 04.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colon-santa-fe/teamcenter.shtml
Colón
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cerro-porteno/teamcenter.shtml
Cerro Porteño
Advertisement
Ad

Colón - Cerro Porteño

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colón logo
Colón
Cerro Porteño logo
Cerro Porteño
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Colón

Cerro Porteño

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Cerro PorteñoCER
32107
2
ColónCOL
31114
3
PeñarolPEN
31023
4
OlimpiaOLI
30212
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Olimpia
-
-
Peñarol
05/05
Peñarol
-
-
Cerro Porteño
17/05
Colón
-
-
Olimpia
19/05
Cerro Porteño
-
-
Olimpia
26/05

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Colón and Cerro Porteño with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 4 May 2022.

Catch the latest Colón and Cerro Porteño news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.