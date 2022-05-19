CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 19.05.2022
Colón
Not started
-
-
Olimpia
Colón - Olimpia

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colón logo
Colón
Olimpia logo
Olimpia
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Colón

Olimpia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Cerro PorteñoCER
52218
2
ColónCOL
42117
3
OlimpiaOLI
41215
4
PeñarolPEN
51134
