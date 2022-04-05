CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 1
Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López / 05.04.2022
Colón
Not started
-
-
Peñarol
Colón - Peñarol

Statistics

Recent matches

Colón

Peñarol

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Cerro PorteñoCER
00000
1
ColónCOL
00000
1
OlimpiaOLI
00000
1
PeñarolPEN
00000
