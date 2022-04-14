CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Neo Química Arena / 14.04.2022
Corinthians
Not started
-
-
Deportivo Cali
Corinthians - Deportivo Cali

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Deportivo CaliCAL
11003
2
Always ReadyALW
21013
2
Boca JuniorsBOC
21013
4
CorinthiansCOR
10010
