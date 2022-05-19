CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro / 19.05.2022
Deportes Tolima
Not started
-
-
América Mineiro
Deportes Tolima - América Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Deportes Tolima logo
Deportes Tolima
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Deportes Tolima

América Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MineiroATL
42208
2
Deportes TolimaTOL
42117
3
Independiente del ValleIND
41215
4
América MineiroAMG
40131
