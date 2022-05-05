CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 4
Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro / 05.05.2022
Deportes Tolima
Not started
-
-
Independiente del Valle
Deportes Tolima - Independiente del Valle

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Deportes Tolima logo
Deportes Tolima
Independiente del Valle logo
Independiente del Valle
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Deportes Tolima

Independiente del Valle

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MineiroATL
42208
2
Independiente del ValleIND
31205
3
Deportes TolimaTOL
31114
4
América MineiroAMG
40131
