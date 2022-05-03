CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 4
Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo / 03.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/deportivo-tachira/teamcenter.shtml
Deportivo Táchira
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/emelec/teamcenter.shtml
Emelec
Advertisement
Ad

Deportivo Táchira - Emelec

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Deportivo Táchira logo
Deportivo Táchira
Emelec logo
Emelec
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Deportivo Táchira

Emelec

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
33009
2
Deportivo TáchiraDET
31114
3
EmelecEME
30212
4
Independiente PetroleroINP
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Independiente Petrolero
-
-
Palmeiras
04/05
Palmeiras
-
-
Emelec
18/05
Deportivo Táchira
-
-
Independiente Petrolero
19/05
Palmeiras
-
-
Deportivo Táchira
25/05

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Deportivo Táchira and Emelec with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 3 May 2022.

Catch the latest Deportivo Táchira and Emelec news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.