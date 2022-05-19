CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo / 19.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/deportivo-tachira/teamcenter.shtml
Deportivo Táchira
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente-petrolero/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente Petrolero
Advertisement
Ad

Deportivo Táchira - Independiente Petrolero

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Deportivo Táchira logo
Deportivo Táchira
Independiente Petrolero logo
Independiente Petrolero
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Deportivo Táchira

Independiente Petrolero

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
440012
2
EmelecEME
41215
3
Deportivo TáchiraDET
41124
4
Independiente PetroleroINP
40131
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Palmeiras
-
-
Emelec
23:00
Palmeiras
-
-
Deportivo Táchira
25/05
Emelec
-
-
Independiente Petrolero
25/05
Independiente Petrolero
0
5
Palmeiras

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Deportivo Táchira and Independiente Petrolero with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 19 May 2022.

Catch the latest Deportivo Táchira and Independiente Petrolero news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.