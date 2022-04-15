CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Estádio Banco del Pacífico - Capwell / 15.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/emelec/teamcenter.shtml
Emelec
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/deportivo-tachira/teamcenter.shtml
Deportivo Táchira
Emelec - Deportivo Táchira

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Emelec logo
Emelec
Deportivo Táchira logo
Deportivo Táchira
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Emelec

Deportivo Táchira

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
22006
2
EmelecEME
10101
3
Independiente PetroleroINP
20111
4
Deportivo TáchiraDET
10010
