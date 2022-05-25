CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
Estádio Banco del Pacífico - Capwell / 25.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/emelec/teamcenter.shtml
Emelec
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/independiente-petrolero/teamcenter.shtml
Independiente Petrolero
Emelec - Independiente Petrolero

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Emelec logo
Emelec
Independiente Petrolero logo
Independiente Petrolero
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Emelec

Independiente Petrolero

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
550015
2
Deportivo TáchiraDET
52127
3
EmelecEME
51225
4
Independiente PetroleroINP
50141
