CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 3
Estádio Banco del Pacífico - Capwell / 28.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/emelec/teamcenter.shtml
Emelec
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Advertisement
Ad

Emelec - Palmeiras

Statistics

Recent matches

Emelec

Palmeiras

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
22006
2
Deportivo TáchiraDET
31114
3
EmelecEME
20202
4
Independiente PetroleroINP
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Deportivo Táchira
-
-
Emelec
03/05
Independiente Petrolero
-
-
Palmeiras
04/05
Palmeiras
-
-
Emelec
18/05
Deportivo Táchira
-
-
Independiente Petrolero
19/05

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Emelec and Palmeiras with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 28 April 2022.

Catch the latest Emelec and Palmeiras news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.