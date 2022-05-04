CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 4
Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi / 04.05.2022
Estudiantes
Not started
-
-
Nacional
Estudiantes - Nacional

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estudiantes
Nacional
1

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Estudiantes

Nacional

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
32107
2
Red Bull BragantinoRED
31114
3
NacionalNAC
31114
4
Vélez SársfieldVEL
30121
