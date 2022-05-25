CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
Maracanã / 25.05.2022
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
Sporting Cristal
Flamengo - Sporting Cristal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Sporting Cristal logo
Sporting Cristal
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Sporting Cristal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FlamengoFLA
541013
2
TalleresTAL
52218
3
Universidad CatólicaUC
51134
4
Sporting CristalCSC
50232
Universidad Católica
-
-
Talleres
25/05
Flamengo
3
0
Universidad Católica
Sporting Cristal
0
0
Talleres
Sporting Cristal
1
1
Universidad Católica

