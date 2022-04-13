CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Maracanã / 13.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Advertisement
Ad

Flamengo - Talleres

Statistics

Recent matches

Flamengo

Talleres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FlamengoFLA
11003
2
TalleresTAL
11003
3
Universidad CatólicaUC
10010
4
Sporting CristalCSC
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Universidad Católica
-
-
Sporting Cristal
23:15
Talleres
-
-
Sporting Cristal
27/04
Universidad Católica
-
-
Flamengo
28/04
Talleres
-
-
Flamengo
04/05

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Flamengo and Talleres with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 13 April 2022.

Catch the latest Flamengo and Talleres news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.