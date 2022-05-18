CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Maracanã / 18.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/flamengo/teamcenter.shtml
Flamengo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/universidad-catolica-1/teamcenter.shtml
Universidad Católica
Advertisement
Ad

Flamengo - Universidad Católica

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Flamengo logo
Flamengo
Universidad Católica logo
Universidad Católica
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Flamengo

Universidad Católica

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FlamengoFLA
431010
2
TalleresTAL
42117
3
Universidad CatólicaUC
41124
4
Sporting CristalCSC
40131
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sporting Cristal
-
-
Talleres
18/05
Universidad Católica
-
-
Talleres
25/05
Flamengo
-
-
Sporting Cristal
25/05
Sporting Cristal
1
1
Universidad Católica

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Flamengo and Universidad Católica with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 18 May 2022.

Catch the latest Flamengo and Universidad Católica news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.