CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 3
Arena Castelão / 27.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/alianza-lima/teamcenter.shtml
Alianza Lima
Advertisement
Ad

Fortaleza - Alianza Lima

Statistics

Recent matches

Fortaleza

Alianza Lima

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
River PlateRIV
22006
2
Colo-ColoCC
22006
3
Alianza LimaALL
20020
4
FortalezaFOR
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Colo-Colo
-
-
River Plate
28/04
Fortaleza
-
-
River Plate
05/05
Alianza Lima
-
-
Colo-Colo
06/05
Alianza Lima
-
-
Fortaleza
19/05

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Fortaleza and Alianza Lima with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 27 April 2022.

Catch the latest Fortaleza and Alianza Lima news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.