CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 1
Arena Castelão / 01.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Advertisement
Ad

Fortaleza - Estudiantes

Statistics

Recent matches

Fortaleza

Estudiantes

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Deportes Tolima
0
1
Flamengo
Vélez Sársfield
1
0
River Plate
Cerro Porteño
0
3
Palmeiras
Talleres
1
1
Colón

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Fortaleza and Estudiantes with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 1 July 2022.

Catch the latest Fortaleza and Estudiantes news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.