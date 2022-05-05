CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 4
Arena Castelão / 05.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fortaleza/teamcenter.shtml
Fortaleza
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/river-plate/teamcenter.shtml
River Plate
Fortaleza - River Plate

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fortaleza logo
Fortaleza
River Plate logo
River Plate
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fortaleza

River Plate

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
River PlateRIV
33009
2
Colo-ColoCC
32016
3
FortalezaFOR
31023
4
Alianza LimaALL
30030
Related matches

Alianza Lima
-
-
Colo-Colo
06/05
Alianza Lima
-
-
Fortaleza
19/05
River Plate
-
-
Colo-Colo
20/05
River Plate
-
-
Alianza Lima
25/05

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Fortaleza and River Plate with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 5 May 2022.

Catch the latest Fortaleza and River Plate news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

