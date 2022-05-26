CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
Estadio Banco de Guayaquil / 26.05.2022
Independiente del Valle
Not started
-
-
América Mineiro
Independiente del Valle - América Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Independiente del Valle logo
Independiente del Valle
América Mineiro logo
América Mineiro
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Independiente del Valle

América Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MineiroATL
532011
2
Deportes TolimaTOL
52218
3
Independiente del ValleIND
51225
4
América MineiroAMG
50232
