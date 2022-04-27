CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 3
Estadio Banco de Guayaquil / 27.04.2022
Independiente del Valle
Not started
-
-
Atlético Mineiro
Independiente del Valle - Atlético Mineiro

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Independiente del Valle logo
Independiente del Valle
Atlético Mineiro logo
Atlético Mineiro
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Independiente del Valle

Atlético Mineiro

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Independiente del ValleIND
21104
2
Atlético MineiroATL
21104
3
Deportes TolimaTOL
20111
4
América MineiroAMG
20111
