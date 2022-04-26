CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 3
Estadio Olímpico Patria / 26.04.2022
Independiente Petrolero
Not started
-
-
Deportivo Táchira
Independiente Petrolero - Deportivo Táchira

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
22006
2
EmelecEME
20202
3
Deportivo TáchiraDET
20111
4
Independiente PetroleroINP
20111
Related matches

Emelec
-
-
Palmeiras
28/04
Deportivo Táchira
-
-
Emelec
03/05
Independiente Petrolero
-
-
Palmeiras
04/05
Palmeiras
-
-
Emelec
18/05

