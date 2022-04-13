CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Estadio Defensores del Chaco / 13.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/libertad-1/teamcenter.shtml
Libertad
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/caracas-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Caracas FC
Advertisement
Ad

Libertad - Caracas FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Caracas FC logo
Caracas FC
Libertad logo
Libertad
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Caracas FC

Libertad

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LibertadLIB
10101
1
The StrongestSTR
10101
3
Athletico ParanaenseATH
10101
3
Caracas FCCRC
10101
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Athletico Paranaense
-
-
The Strongest
14/04
Libertad
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
26/04
The Strongest
-
-
Caracas FC
28/04
The Strongest
-
-
Athletico Paranaense
03/05

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Libertad and Caracas FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 13 April 2022.

Catch the latest Libertad and Caracas FC news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.