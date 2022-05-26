CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
Estadio Defensores del Chaco / 26.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/libertad-1/teamcenter.shtml
Libertad
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/the-strongest/teamcenter.shtml
The Strongest
Advertisement
Ad

Libertad - The Strongest

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Libertad logo
Libertad
The Strongest logo
The Strongest
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Libertad

The Strongest

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LibertadLIB
52127
2
Athletico ParanaenseATH
52127
3
The StrongestSTR
51316
4
Caracas FCCRC
51316
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Athletico Paranaense
-
-
Caracas FC
26/05
Athletico Paranaense
2
0
Libertad
Caracas FC
0
0
The Strongest
Caracas FC
1
0
Libertad

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Libertad and The Strongest with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 May 2022.

Catch the latest Libertad and The Strongest news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.