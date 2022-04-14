CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Estadio Gran Parque Central / 14.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nacional-2/teamcenter.shtml
Nacional
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/estudiantes-la-plata/teamcenter.shtml
Estudiantes
Advertisement
Ad

Nacional - Estudiantes

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nacional logo
Nacional
Estudiantes logo
Estudiantes
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nacional

Estudiantes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
11003
2
Red Bull BragantinoRED
11003
3
NacionalNAC
10010
4
Vélez SársfieldVEL
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
15/04
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Nacional
26/04
Estudiantes
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
26/04
Estudiantes
-
-
Nacional
04/05

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Nacional and Estudiantes with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 14 April 2022.

Catch the latest Nacional and Estudiantes news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.