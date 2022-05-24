CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
Estadio Gran Parque Central / 24.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nacional-2/teamcenter.shtml
Nacional
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/red-bull-bragantino/teamcenter.shtml
Red Bull Bragantino
Advertisement
Ad

Nacional - Red Bull Bragantino

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nacional logo
Nacional
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nacional

Red Bull Bragantino

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
541013
2
Red Bull BragantinoRED
51225
3
Vélez SársfieldVEL
51225
4
NacionalNAC
51134
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Estudiantes
23:15
Nacional
2
3
Vélez Sársfield
Red Bull Bragantino
0
1
Estudiantes
Red Bull Bragantino
1
1
Vélez Sársfield

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Nacional and Red Bull Bragantino with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 24 May 2022.

Catch the latest Nacional and Red Bull Bragantino news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.