CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Estadio Gran Parque Central / 18.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nacional-2/teamcenter.shtml
Nacional
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/velez-sarsfield/teamcenter.shtml
Vélez Sársfield
Nacional - Vélez Sársfield

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nacional logo
Nacional
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Nacional

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
532011
2
Red Bull BragantinoRED
51316
3
NacionalNAC
41124
4
Vélez SársfieldVEL
40222
Related matches

Red Bull Bragantino
0
0
Estudiantes
Half-time
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Estudiantes
24/05
Nacional
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
24/05
Red Bull Bragantino
1
1
Vélez Sársfield

