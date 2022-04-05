CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 1
Estadio Defensores del Chaco / 05.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olimpia-1/teamcenter.shtml
Olimpia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cerro-porteno/teamcenter.shtml
Cerro Porteño
Advertisement
Ad

Olimpia - Cerro Porteño

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olimpia logo
Olimpia
Cerro Porteño logo
Cerro Porteño
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Olimpia

Cerro Porteño

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Cerro PorteñoCER
00000
1
ColónCOL
00000
1
OlimpiaOLI
00000
1
PeñarolPEN
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Colón
-
-
Peñarol
23:15
Cerro Porteño
-
-
Colón
12/04
Peñarol
-
-
Olimpia
13/04
Cerro Porteño
-
-
Peñarol
27/04

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Olimpia and Cerro Porteño with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 5 April 2022.

Catch the latest Olimpia and Cerro Porteño news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.