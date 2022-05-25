CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
Allianz Parque / 25.05.2022
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
Deportivo Táchira
Palmeiras - Deportivo Táchira

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
550015
2
Deportivo TáchiraDET
52127
3
EmelecEME
51225
4
Independiente PetroleroINP
50141
Emelec
-
-
Independiente Petrolero
25/05
Deportivo Táchira
3
0
Independiente Petrolero
Palmeiras
1
0
Emelec
Independiente Petrolero
0
5
Palmeiras

