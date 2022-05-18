CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Allianz Parque / 18.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/palmeiras/teamcenter.shtml
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/emelec/teamcenter.shtml
Emelec
Palmeiras - Emelec

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Palmeiras logo
Palmeiras
Emelec logo
Emelec
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Palmeiras

Emelec

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
440012
2
EmelecEME
41215
3
Deportivo TáchiraDET
41124
4
Independiente PetroleroINP
40131
