CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 2
Allianz Parque / 13.04.2022
Palmeiras
Not started
-
-
Independiente Petrolero
TeamsPWDLPts
1
PalmeirasPAL
11003
2
EmelecEME
10101
2
Independiente PetroleroINP
10101
4
Deportivo TáchiraDET
10010
Related matches

Emelec
-
-
Deportivo Táchira
15/04
Independiente Petrolero
-
-
Deportivo Táchira
26/04
Emelec
-
-
Palmeiras
28/04
Deportivo Táchira
-
-
Emelec
03/05

