CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Estadio Campeón del Siglo / 17.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/penarol-1/teamcenter.shtml
Peñarol
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cerro-porteno/teamcenter.shtml
Cerro Porteño
Advertisement
Ad

Peñarol - Cerro Porteño

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Peñarol logo
Peñarol
Cerro Porteño logo
Cerro Porteño
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Peñarol

Cerro Porteño

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Cerro PorteñoCER
42117
2
ColónCOL
42117
3
OlimpiaOLI
41215
4
PeñarolPEN
41033
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Colón
-
-
Olimpia
19/05
Cerro Porteño
-
-
Olimpia
26/05
Peñarol
-
-
Colón
26/05
Olimpia
1
0
Peñarol

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Peñarol and Cerro Porteño with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:15 on 17 May 2022.

Catch the latest Peñarol and Cerro Porteño news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.