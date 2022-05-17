CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 17.05.2022
Red Bull Bragantino
Not started
-
-
Estudiantes
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
431010
2
Red Bull BragantinoRED
41215
3
NacionalNAC
41124
4
Vélez SársfieldVEL
40222
Related matches

Nacional
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
19/05
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Estudiantes
24/05
Nacional
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
24/05
Red Bull Bragantino
1
1
Vélez Sársfield

