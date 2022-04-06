CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 1
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 06.04.2022
Red Bull Bragantino
Not started
-
-
Nacional
Red Bull Bragantino - Nacional

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
00000
1
NacionalNAC
00000
1
Red Bull BragantinoRED
00000
1
Vélez SársfieldVEL
00000
Estudiantes
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
08/04
Nacional
-
-
Estudiantes
14/04
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Red Bull Bragantino
15/04
Vélez Sársfield
-
-
Nacional
26/04

