CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 4
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid / 06.05.2022
Red Bull Bragantino
Not started
-
-
Vélez Sársfield
Red Bull Bragantino - Vélez Sársfield

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Red Bull Bragantino logo
Red Bull Bragantino
Vélez Sársfield logo
Vélez Sársfield
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Red Bull Bragantino

Vélez Sársfield

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EstudiantesEST
431010
2
Red Bull BragantinoRED
31114
3
NacionalNAC
41124
4
Vélez SársfieldVEL
30121
