CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 6
Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti / 25.05.2022
River Plate
Not started
-
-
Alianza Lima
River Plate - Alianza Lima

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
River PlateRIV
541013
2
FortalezaFOR
52127
3
Colo-ColoCC
52127
4
Alianza LimaALL
50141
Colo-Colo
-
-
Fortaleza
25/05
River Plate
4
0
Colo-Colo
Alianza Lima
0
2
Fortaleza
Alianza Lima
1
1
Colo-Colo

