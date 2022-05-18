CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 5
Estadio Nacional / 18.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-cristal/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Cristal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/talleres-cordoba/teamcenter.shtml
Talleres
Advertisement
Ad

Sporting Cristal - Talleres

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Cristal logo
Sporting Cristal
Talleres logo
Talleres
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Cristal

Talleres

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FlamengoFLA
431010
2
TalleresTAL
42117
3
Universidad CatólicaUC
41124
4
Sporting CristalCSC
40131
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Flamengo
-
-
Universidad Católica
18/05
Universidad Católica
-
-
Talleres
25/05
Flamengo
-
-
Sporting Cristal
25/05
Sporting Cristal
1
1
Universidad Católica

Follow the Copa Libertadores live Football match between Sporting Cristal and Talleres with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 18 May 2022.

Catch the latest Sporting Cristal and Talleres news and find up to date Copa Libertadores standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.