CONMEBOL Libertadores / Matchday 4
Estadio Nacional / 05.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-cristal/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Cristal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/universidad-catolica-1/teamcenter.shtml
Universidad Católica
Sporting Cristal - Universidad Católica

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Cristal logo
Sporting Cristal
Universidad Católica logo
Universidad Católica
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Cristal

Universidad Católica

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FlamengoFLA
33009
2
TalleresTAL
32016
3
Universidad CatólicaUC
31023
4
Sporting CristalCSC
30030
